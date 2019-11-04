LHC moved against Fazl

LAHORE: A petition seeking the arrest of Jamiat Ulema-e-Islam (JUI-F) Chief Maulana Fazlur Rehman was filed in Lahore High Court (LHC) on Monday.

According to the plea, Fazl is inciting the people against the incumbent government of Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) and Prime Minister Imran Khan during his Azadi March.

“His speeches can spark anarchy among the people,” the petition added.

The plea further said that provoking masses against the government comes under rebellion and requested the court to issue directives to detain Maulana Fazlur Rehman.

On the other hand, JUI-F chief has convened All Parties Conference (APC) today at his residence to formulate a future strategy for the March.

According to sources, Pakistan Peoples Party (PPP) Chairman Bilawal Bhutto-Zardari will not attend the APC as he is scheduled to address a public rally in Bahawalpur, however, will be represented in the APC by senior PPP leaders.

The leadership of Pakistan Muslim League-Nawaz (PML-N), Pakhtunkhwa Milli Awami Party, Awami National Party (ANP), National Party (NP), Qaumi Watan Party (QWP), Jamiat Ulema-e-Pakistan (JUP) and Markazi Jamiat Ahle Hadees will attend the APC.