SHORKOT: Four persons died and one other received injuries when a speeding car turned turtle late Sunday night near Shorkot Tehsil in Jhang District of Punjab.

The accident occurred near M-4 motorway interchange in Shorkot. Reportedly, the dead include a woman and a child.

Rescue 1122 teams reached the site immediately after the incident and shifted the dead and injured to the hospital.