Four dengue cases reported in Gilgit

GILGIT: At least four cases of dengue were reported from the Chillas area of district Diamir where patients were referring to PIMS Islamabad due to insufficient diagnostic and treatment facilities at hospitals.

According to local sources, a 50-year-old, Ghazi was brought to Chillas hospital due to high fever, where doctors discharged him after giving first-aid. The condition of the patient was further deteriorated and referring to PIMS Islamabad where he was diagnosed dengue positive.

Similarly, three other patients were also referred to PIMS hospital due to high fever and were also diagnosed with dengue positive.

The local people urged the provincial government to provide dengue diagnostic and treatment facilities at Chillas hospital to provide treatment to the locals besides conducting awareness workshops to sensitize the masses regarding the severity of the issues.