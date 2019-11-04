Court extends physical remand of Khursheed Shah in NAB case

SUKKUR: A district and sessions court in Sukkur on Monday extended the physical remand of PPP leader Syed Khursheed Shah for five days in a case pertaining to the accumulation of assets beyond means.

Shah was produced before the court in an ambulance from the National Institute of Cardiovascular Diseases (NICVD) in Sukkur where he has been admitted due to cardiac disease.

Khursheed Shah recently underwent an angiography procedure at NICVD in Sukkur due to cardiac arrest.

The National Accountability Bureau (NAB) produced Shah before a sessions court judge as the accountability court judge was on leave. The NAB demanded further physical remand of the PPP leader.

To which, the court extended the remand for five days. The extension followed the expiry of his previous 15-day physical remand.

The PPP leader had been shifted to the hospital after he had complained of chest pain on Oct 27.

He underwent an angiography procedure and the report diagnosed his three cardiac arteries were clogged due to the shooting blood pressure.

The doctors had handed over the medical report to the NAB.