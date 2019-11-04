Bilawal seeks party workers’ permission for joining sit-in

ISLAMABAD: Pakistan People’s Party (PPP) Chairman Bilawal Bhutto-Zardari on Monday left the decision of joining the sit-in in Islamabad to his party workers as he said that his party would never cease its struggle for the rights of the people.

Addressing a rally in Uch Sharif, he said that the masses have taken to the streets to oust the “puppet” government, adding that PPP would fight the Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) government till its last breath in order to provide the people with their basic rights.

He said that despite pressure, his party will not compromise on its principles and will continue the struggle for the resolution of the public’s issues. He added that his party had supported Jamiat Ulema-e-Islam-Fazl’s (JUI-F) Azadi March to an extent but would join the sit-in if the party workers agree.

Criticising the government over alleged political victimisation, the PPP chairman said, “Nawaz Sharif was arrested first, then his daughter Maryam Nawaz. Even former president Asif Ali Zardari is behind bars even though he has not been convicted in a single case. They are not even providing him [Zardari] proper medical treatment.”

The government is trying to suppress the nation’s voice. They are even trying to turn media into “selected” media so that journalists are not able to talk about the problems of the people. “It is okay for the media to air videos of RAW agent Kulbhushan Jadhav, an India pilot and terrorists but the same TV channels have been barred from showing interviews of Zardari, JUI-F chief Maulana Fazlur Rehman. This is selected media,” Bilawal said.

He said that the government wants to crush the poor segments of the society. “PTI government has provided benefits to the rich while we had provided employment opportunities to the masses,” he said.

“The government is killing farmers economically and electricity, gas and other necessities have also become expensive. The incumbent government has pushed the masses into a tsunami of inflation,” he added.

The PPP scion said that the National Accountability Bureau (NAB) and economy cannot work together and the business community also says this every time it meets the army chief. “This government is treating the white-collar class as thieves and NAB and Federal Board of Revenue (FBR) are being used to target the people,” he added.

The PPP chairman said that the country is being governed by a “puppet” government, which came into power through rigging and snatched the rights of the people. “They have made the lives of the people miserable and we are now convinced that this is not an elected government,” he concluded.

He said that Prime Minister Imran Khan was not elected, but “selected”. “We know how they rigged the 2018 election. The polling agents were kicked out of the stations and the votes of the people were stolen,” he added.