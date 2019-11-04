Barty tops end-of-season women’s ranking

by Agencies , (Last Updated about 1 hour ago)

LONDON: Ashleigh Barty of Australia tops the end of season women’s tennis rankings released Monday, a day after her triumph in the WTA Finals in Shenzhen, China.

With 7,851 points, Barty, who has topped the rankings since early September, eclipsed second-placed Karolína Plíšková (5,940 points) by almost 2,000 points.

Naomi Osaka (5,497) held on to third place from Simona Halep, who moved up one spot to fourth on 5.462 points.

Barty dominated Elina Svitolina in Sunday’s final in Shenzhen, winning 6-4, 6-3 to collect the richest prize in women’s tennis of $4.4 million (4m euros).

Svitolina rose two places to sixth in the rankings while Kiki Bertens moved up one to ninth at the expense of Serena Williams who slipped to 10th spot.

LATEST WTA RANKINGS RELEASED NOVEMBER 4