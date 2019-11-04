Akram Durrani’s bail extended till Nov 21

ISLAMABAD: The Islamabad High Court (IHC) on Monday extended the interim bail of Jamiat Ulema-e-Islam-Fazl (JUI-F) leader and former federal minister for housing Akram Khan Durrani till November 21, in a case pertaining to possessing assets beyond means.

IHC Chief Justice Athar Minallah conducted hearing on bail petition wherein Akram Durrani appeared before the bench.

During the course of proceeding, the National Accountability Bureau (NAB) prosecutor requested the court to grant more time for submission of answers against the bail petition.

The former minister allegedly allotted plots owned by the DHA Foundation in sectors I-12 and I-16 to his near and dear ones and caused losses to the national exchequer.

IHC Chief Justice Athar Minullah said the honor and dignity of Parliament should be maintained. Such matters should be settled down in the Parliament, he added.

The court granted time to NAB to submit its reply and extended the interim bail of Durrani.