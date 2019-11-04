Abbasi to be shifted to hospital for surgery

The Punjab government allowed on Sunday shifting of former prime minister Shahid Khaqan Abbasi to a hospital, where he is to undergo a surgery.

Abbasi is currently in Rawalpindi’s Adiala Jail on judicial remand in the LNG corruption case.

The government is pleased to accord sanction for Abbasi’s shifting from Central Jail Rawalpindi to Shifa International Hospital Islamabad for “investigation and operation/treatment of bilateral inguinal hernia and cholecystitis”, a notification issued from the Punjab Home Department said.

It directed authorities to make foolproof security arrangements pertaining to his transfer and subsequent stay at the hospital.

On October 28, Abbasi’s counsel had submitted his medical reports in an accountability court hearing the LNG corruption case. He had said that a medical board had advised his client to get his surgery done.

“The government isn’t taking responsibility for my health,” Abbasi had said, adding that they showed a delayed response in Nawaz Sharif’s case too.

The former premier had even offered for NAB to take back his B-class prison facility and laptop. “If the PM and Punjab CM have a problem with me having such facilities then I am happy to forego them.”

The court had extended his remand till November 19.