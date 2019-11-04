Abbasi suffering from hernia, gallbladder stones: medical report

ISLAMABAD: The initial medical report of former premier Shahid Khaqan Abbasi was revealed on Monday. According to the medical report, Abbasi is suffering from Hernia and gallbladder stones.

He has been admitted to the hospital where currently he is being treated for hypertension. A cardiac surgeon checked him after examining his blood pressure.

Doctors treating ex-premier told media that he also suffered from excessive cholesterol 4 years ago.

His Hernia surgery would be conducted on November 7 but doctors have cautioned that prior to any kind of surgery, blood pressure of the patient should be in the normal range.