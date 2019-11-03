Smog decreases after light rain

LAHORE: People in the provincial capital heaved a sigh of relief after the light showers across the city Light cleared thick smog to some extent on Sunday.

A Meteorological Department official told APP that pollutants may again return to Pakistan in two to three days, but in less quantity, if heavy showers are not received by the city.

He said pollutants have either been spreading over vast areas in India and Pakistan or settling down in the last three days. The pollutants have also been absorbed by the upper air while being pushed towards India.

However, the main cause for smog, according to the experts, is the use of poor quality fuel –Euro 2.

96 SMALL FACTORIES SEALED FOR CAUSING SMOG:

Separately, the local administration has sealed 96 small factories and metal-melting units for causing pollution and smog in Gujranwala division, during the ongoing anti-smog and anti-pollution campaign here.

According to Commissioner Gujranwala Zulfiqar Ahmed Ghumman, final warning notices have been issued to 110 other industrial units for causing smog and environmental pollution in the region.

He said that 116 smoke-emitting public transport vehicles have also been fined Rs 37,615 for using substandard fuel.