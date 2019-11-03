Shujaat, Elahi urge Fazl to opt for dialogue

Pakistan Muslim League (PML-Q) leader Chuadhry Shujaat Hussain and Pervaiz Elahi calls Jamiat Ulema-e-Islam-Fazl (JUI-F) chief Maulana Fazlur Rehman on Sunday and urged him to use dialogue to sort out his issues with the incumbent Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) regime.

Pervaiz Elahi, who is also a member of the government negotiation team, telephoned Jamiat Fazl and urged him to find an amicable solution to all issues.

Elahi said they are ready for all possible cooperation for peaceful resolution of the matter.

Shujaat, in his conversation, felicitated Maulana Fazl on “stealing the show”.

“Two major opposition parties have accepted you [Fazl] as [their] leader,” he said in a veiled reference to the PML-N and the PPP.

The PML-Q leader said PML-N President Shehbaz Sharif has no role in the JUI-F’s Islamabad sit-in. He said Shehbaz “accidentally became the leader of the opposition in the National Assembly as the real opposition leader is Maulana Fazl”.

Shujaat asked Fazl to try to dispel the impression created by his reported remarks against the Pakistan Army.