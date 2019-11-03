Punjab re-brands ‘Patwaris’ to village officers

by Staff Report , (Last Updated about 1 hour ago)

LAHORE: The Punjab government under direction of Chief Minister Usman Buzdar has decided to change names of revenue officers in Punjab from ‘Patwaris’ to village officers.

During a meeting here on Sunday, CM Buzdar authorised establishment of over 115 land record centres in far off areas of the province by next month.

It was decided that village officers will be appointed on scale 14 through Punjab Public Service Commission recruitment process.

The meeting also decided to convert a tehsil of Lahore as a ‘Model Tehsil’ in respect of Revenue matters.

Speaking to journalists, the Punjab chief minister appealed to all opposition parties to resolve political differences through parliament.

He urged opposition parties who were participating in the JUI-F led Azadi March in Islamabad to demonstrate political maturity and said that undemocratic behavior would tarnish the image of Pakistan around the world.