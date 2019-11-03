PTI government to soon be replaced, says Sindh CM

Sindh Chief Minister Murad Ali Shah said on Sunday that days of the Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf government were numbered.

While speaking to reporters in Sehwan, the chief minister said that he sees a conducive atmosphere after the country is ridden of the PTI government.

CM Shah said that apart from causing a huge economic crisis in the country and depriving people of their jobs the government had also failed on the Kashmir front.

“The prime minister said on the Kashmir issue ‘what should I do’,” he recalled, adding that the PM had done little about the issue, except delivering one speech.

“The unrest spread in the country only due to the [federal] government’s failure,” the chief minister maintained.