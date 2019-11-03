Passengers stop train from leaving Lahore Railway Station

LAHORE: Passengers of Shalimar Express delayed the train for hours by assembling on the tracks of the Lahore Railway Station on Sunday morning.

The passengers demanded better facilities during travel.

Passengers of bogey numbers 2, 4, 7 and 9 of the economy class said that there is no proper seating, lights or fans inside their compartments.

“We will not leave till they improve the condition of the bogies,” a passenger said.

The Shalimar Express, which runs from Lahore to Karachi, was scheduled to leave at 6am.

A team from the Railway department reached the site and held discussions with protestors.