Pakistan’s success lies in failure of ‘halwa march’: Fawad Chaudhry

ISLAMABAD: Federal Minister for Science and Technology Fawad Chaudhry on Sunday said that failure of ‘halwa march’ by Jamiat Ulema-e-Islam-Fazl (JUI-F) is actually Pakistan’s success.

In a post on the social-networking website Twitter, the minister insisted that Azadi March is being organised by those whose ancestors opposed Quaid-e-Azam Muhammad Ali Jinnah in Pakistan movement.

The defeat of this class is a key to Pakistan’s bright future, he added.

Fawad Chaudhry further said that he hopes the matter of anti-government protest will soon see its inevitable conclusion.

Earlier, on Saturday, he warned the opposition not to mistake the Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) government as weak.

The minister took to social media and said the government is exercising self-restraint over the protest led by JUI-F chief Maulana Fazlur Rehman, pressurising the premier to step down just because of the directives given by PM Imran.

“Don’t dare to underestimate PTI government, we are exercising self-restraint because Imran Khan has desired so,” he wrote.