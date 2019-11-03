Pakistan declares India’s political map legally untenable

Pakistan’s Foreign Office (FO) on Sunday rejected political maps recently issued by the Indian government, denouncing them as “incorrect, legally untenable, void and in complete violation of the relevant United Nations Security Council Resolutions (UNSCR)”

“The political maps of India, issued by the Indian Home Ministry on 2 November 2019, displaying Jammu and Kashmir region and seeking to depict parts of Gilgit-Baltistan and Azad Jammu and Kashmir within the territorial jurisdiction of India, are incorrect, legally untenable, void and in complete violation of the relevant United Nations Security Council Resolutions,” read the statement.

“Pakistan rejects these political maps, which are incompatible with the United Nations’ maps,” the statement added.

The statement further said that “no step by India can change the ‘disputed’ status of Jammu and Kashmir recognised by the United Nations.”

The FO also added that the neighbouring country’s incorrect maps would not succeed in undermining Kashmiris’ struggle for their rights. “Such measures by the Government of India cannot prejudice the inalienable right to self-determination of the people of Indian occupied Jammu and Kashmir,” the statement added.

It concluded with an assertion of Pakistan’s continued support for the “legitimate struggle of the people of Indian occupied Jammu and Kashmir for exercising their right to self-determination in accordance with the relevant UN Security Council Resolutions.”