Pakistan asks Afghanistan to explain ‘harassment’ of envoys

ISLAMABAD: The Foreign Office (FO) on Sunday summoned the Afghan Chargé d’affaires in Pakistan to convey serious concerns over the safety and security of the diplomatic personnel of the Embassy of Pakistan and its sub missions in Kabul.

The Afghan Cd’A was informed that the officers and staff of the Embassy of Pakistan were being harassed since the past two days. They were obstructed on the road whereas the embassy’s vehicles were also hit by motorcycles while going towards the embassy, a Foreign Office (FO) statement said.

The Cd’A was reminded that being party to the Vienna Convention on Diplomatic Privileges and Immunities 1961, it was the Afghan government’s responsibility to ensure safety, security and freedom of movement to all members of the mission.

The Cd’A was asked to convey to the Afghan authorities that an immediate investigation into the security violations and harassment incidents needs to be done after which a report was to be shared with the government of Pakistan regarding the findings,

He was instructed to ensure against recurrence of such incidents in future.