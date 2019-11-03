Man kills two over wifi password theft

KARACHI: A man in Quaidabad area of Karachi murdered a father and son over the alleged theft of his wifi password.

According to details, the suspect, Qasim threatened Farooq and his son, Haris for stealing his wifi password and internet service over a month and a half ago.

Relatives of the deceased said that the case was registered against Qasim for hurling threats at Adnan, one of Farooq’s son and brother of the murdered Haris.

Qasim went into hiding after the case was registered.

Farooq worked at a steel mill while the son, Haris was a graduate student at Karachi University.

