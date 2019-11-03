Lahore Fort displays work of top fashion designers

LAHORE: The regenerated and recycled creative designs of fashion designers who are also the top 10 contestants of International Apparel Federation-Pakistan Readymade Garments Manufacturers and Exporters Association Global Global Fashion Award (IPGFA) have been displayed at Lahore Fort on Saturday.

The display ceremony of selected fashion designers’ creations was held at the Royal Kitchen by the exporters body in collaboration with the Walled City of Lahore Authority (WCLA).

The ceremony was graced by the vice chancellor of Pakistan Institute of Fashion and Design (PIFD) Hina Tayyaba along with renowned academicians, educationists, researchers, industrialists, fashion entrepreneurs.

All these 10 designers and contestants used the techniques of recycling and regeneration of used and wasted garments whereas they also addressed about the different global environmental issues by observing the alternative practices in their design concepts and garment construction, especially by applying reuse, recycle, up-cycling techniques along with accepting the zero-waste challenge.

The designers are the graduates of different renowned institutions of the country including Sadia Bint-e-Nadeem, Mannan Haseeb, Saneela Mehdi, Saad Nazir and Hassan Shahid from PIFD, whereas Nida Khan and Ahsan Naqi from Indus Valley School of Art & Architecture (IVS) Karachi.

Similarly, Fahad Zaman Khan and Qasim Hussain from Gujranwala Institute of Fashion and Technology (GIFT) and Saad Bin Shahzad from Government College University Faisalabad(GCUF).

The International Apparel Federation (IAF) regional chairman Ijaz Khokhar said, “The IPGFA 2019 is Pakistan’s first of a kind largest sustainable fashion competition. The global fashion awards competition is aimed to educate the young fashion designers about sustainable design techniques and theories. It has also provided a platform in the spotlight for these aspiring designers.”

These top ten finalists will also present their creations on the ‘festive fashion dinner’ at the 35th Fashion Convention in Lahore on the 12th of November.

IAF has also appointed Dr. Ayyaz as in charge of this pioneer sustainable fashion contest in Pakistan.

The newly-elected PRGMEA senior vice chairman Sohail Afzal Sheikh said, “In the face of growing environmental threats, there is an urgent need to radically change our consumption and manufacturing systems.”

Sami Yazdani (IPGFA Contest Coordinator) while speaking to Pakistan Today said, “Today was the most successful day in the history of Fashion where these 10 finalists have set the foundation of the sustainable fashion industry in Pakistan”.

WCLA Director General WCLA Kamran Lashari while speaking to Pakistan Today said, “It is great to have this exhibit at Royal Kitchens. They have been working on this project since long and made a good effort in digging out the history of indigo color from the walled city. The WCLA will surely support more of such events. We are glad that people are being attracted to heritage sites and holding events there. This is also a good way of bringing people close to heritage and culture.”