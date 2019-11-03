JUI-F chief can’t use religious card: Firdous

ISLAMABAD: Special Assistant to Prime Minister on Information and Broadcasting Dr Firdous Ashiq Awan said on Sunday that the nation is well aware of Jamiat Ulema-e-Islam-Fazl (JUI-F) Chief Maulana Fazlur Rehman’s plans to challenge the sovereignty of the country.

In a series of posts on social networking website Twitter, the special assistant regretted that Moulana Fazlur Rehman is threatening to create anarchy in the country by bringing innocent students of seminaries to the streets.

The people of Pakistan would not allow Maulana to use the religious card for his vested interests, she added.

Firdous Ashiq Awan said Prime Minister (PM) Imran Khan would neither make a deal with these elements nor give them any relaxation in the accountability process.

“You are trying to undermine national institutes, that’s what enemies do. Maulana and opposition are only doing this to save themselves from cases of colossal corruption against them,” she said.

“People nowadays are aware, they will never buy oppositions’ plan as they have seen the corruption done by them,” she added.