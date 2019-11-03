District hospital turned into wedding venue

CHISHTIAN: The District Hospital in Chishtian was converted into a wedding venue when an employee held the wedding of his son at the healthcare facility, a local news outlet reported on Sunday.

According to details, a lab in charge arranged the wedding reception of his son at the hospital – a video of which circulated on the media clearly shows wedding celebrations in full swing on hospital premises.

Many patients were reportedly put through inconvenience as hospital authorities turned a blind eye to the incident.