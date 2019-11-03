Body found in Clifton block 2

by Staff Report , (Last Updated 8 seconds ago)

KARACHI: A body was recovered by police in Karachi’s Clifton Block 2 early Sunday morning.

The body was shifted to Jinnah Postgraduate Medical Centre, while police claims that the victim was shot and killed.

The victim has yet to be identified, according to the Clifton SP.

On November 1, Sindh Rangers arrested eight suspected criminals in Karachi as the crime rate continues to rise in the city.

The suspects were involved in robberies in street crime, said a Rangers spokesman.

On October 5, special policing powers of Rangers in Sindh were extended for three months.