Bilawal rests decision to join sit-in on PPP’s core committee

–PPP chief says Fazl didn’t threaten the premier, rather he conveyed sentiments of the people

BAHAWALPUR: Pakistan People’s Party (PPP) Chairman Bilawal Bhutto-Zardari on Sunday said that although his party has never been part of any sit-in protest, he would consider joining it if the core committee agrees.

Speaking to the media after visiting the victims of Tezgam train inferno at Victoria Hospital in Bahawalpur, Bilawal reiterated his demand for the resignation of Railways Minister Sheikh Rasheed as he accused the federal and provincial governments led by Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) of not fulfilling their obligations towards the people.

Talking about Jamiat Ulema-e-Islam-Fazl (JUI-F) chief Maulana Fazlur Rehman’s statement of arresting the prime minister, he said that he did not say it in a threatening manner. “He simply meant that the people were angry at the premier to the extent that they wanted to arrest him,” he clarified.

When asked whether he would join the opposition’s sit-in against the incumbent government, he said that while his party shared the demands of other political parties, he could not favour a sit-in. “We have never been party of any dharna but if the party’s core committee agrees to it, we may consider the option,” he added.

Speaking about Kartarpur Corridor, the PPP chief said that his party would have praised the incumbent government over this initiate had the government vigorously defended the rights of the people of Kashmir after they were aggressively usurped by the Indian government.

Earlier in the day, PPP Secretary General Nayyar Bukhari, while speaking to a local news outlet, had said that PPP’s stance on sit-ins has been clear since day one and the party would continue to stand by its earlier position.

“If Fazl proceeds to D-Chowk or decides to prolong the sit-in, we will oppose his plan,” he said, adding that the final decision over the future course of action would be taken by the party’s core committee.

The PPP chairman had previously stated that his party does not believe in dharna politics and would only part of opposition’s rally against the government. He had reiterated the same stance during his conversations with the media during the past two months.

On September 11, while speaking to the media in Jamshoro, Bilawal had said that while his party would not participate in Islamabad lockdown, it would provide moral support to the protesters.

Later on October 10, he had reiterated his stance while speaking to reporters. He had said that his party would completely facilitate the protesters in Sindh, where his party is in power, and would conduct a supplementary anti-government movement to mobilise the people against the government.

“We have decided to support the JUI-F’s call and we would do our best to facilitate Fazl’s protest in Islamabad,” he had said, adding that his party’s office-bearers in different cities would welcome their caravans and give them support for the march.