Bilawal demands Sheikh Rasheed’s resignation over Tezgam inferno

Bilawal, who earlier visited the victims of Tezgam train inferno at Victoria Hospital in Bahawalpur, reiterated his demand for the resignation of Railways Minister Sheikh Rasheed, as he accused the federal and provincial governments led by Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) of not fulfilling their obligations towards the people.

Speaking about Kartarpur Corridor, the PPP chief said that his party would have praised the incumbent government over this initiate had the government vigorously defended the rights of the people of Kashmir after they were aggressively usurped by the Indian government.

Earlier in the day, PPP Secretary General Nayyar Bukhari, while speaking to a local news outlet, had said that PPP’s stance on sit-ins has been clear since day one and the party would continue to stand by its earlier position.

“If Fazl proceeds to D-Chowk or decides to prolong the sit-in, we will oppose his plan,” he said, adding that the final decision over the future course of action would be taken by the party’s core committee.

About 74 people perished in the Liaqatpur city of Rahim Yar Khan district when three carriages of a Tezgam train caught fire on October 31. According to reports, the fire was caused by a cylinder blast that occurred when passengers were preparing breakfast for themselves in a moving train.