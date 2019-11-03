Around 35pc women face torture at brick kilns

ISLAMABAD: Human Rights Commission (HRC) Chairperson Nasreen Azhar has stressed on the need to implement the law for protection against harassment of women at workplaces especially in the brick kiln industry.

Talking to APP on Sunday, Nasreen said that harassment cases at the brick kiln industry should be dealt with properly as the percentage of women being abused is increasing day by day. “Around 35 per cent women workers at brick kilns often tortured, harassed by their bosses,” she told.

She said there are around 4.5 million workers at the brick kiln industry are suffering multiple miseries as the concerned authorities do not attend to their problems timely. “Especially women who are required to produce 1,000 bricks a day for which they receive Rs 960,” she added.

She further said that a large number of women had faced bonded labour conditions in ten sectors, including brick kiln, agriculture, fishing, mining and carpet industries.

In response to a question, she said that the government is committed to providing protection to women but those who remain silent about their harassment need more attention.

She further said that previous findings indicate that hundreds of brick kiln labourers face rights’ violations across the district whereas the local governments fail to bring about any improvement in the situation of brick kilns workers.

She urged the government to control torture and harassment of women working at brick kilns.