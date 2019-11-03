27 injured as bus turns turtle in Talagang

At least twenty seven people were injured, four of them seriously, in a road accident on Talagang-Mianwali road early this morning.

The seriously injured are being shifted to Rawalpindi while other victims of the accident have been admitted to City Hospital, Talagang.

The bus was on its way to Rawalpindi when suddenly a container came across its path while it took a turn near Ali Al-Subah Chowk.

