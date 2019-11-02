What idiot demands PM resignation from atop container, asks Imran

(Disclaimer: this is a work of fiction. Learn to take a joke; you’ll live longer.)

Prime Minister Imran Khan came down hard on JUI-F chief Maulana Fazl-ur-Rehman on Friday while speaking at a function in Gilgit.

“You have to be a special kind of doofus to actually expect for the Prime Minister of a country to simply tender his resignation and just up and leave,” he said, while addressing the Azadi Parade at the 72nd Independence Day of Gilgit.

The prime minister, who had set up a seven-member government committee to hold talks with opposition ahead of the march, targeted Pakistan Muslim League-Nawaz, Pakistan Peoples Party, Maulana Fazlur Rehman and Mehmood Khan Achakzai in his speech at a gathering. “For God’s sake, you lot are embarrassing yourselves, strutting atop a bloody container, making overly emotional speeches that are interrupted by loud songs playing your silly anthems,” he said. “Just go home.”