Tezgam tragedy death toll reaches 75

MULTAN: Another injured of Tezgam tragedy succumbed to injuries in Multan’s Nishtar hospital which turned the total of the tragedy 75.

The deceased Liaquat Ali had been shifted to the Nishter Hospital where he breathed his last.

On the other hand, only 19 bodies of the tragedy could be identified while the DNA samples of 57 bodies have been shifted to Lahore.

As many as 16 bodies have been handed to victims’ families up till now while three identified bodies are still in the hospital while 17 patients brought of Shiekh Zayed hospital have been sent home after treatment.

The DNA tests of victim families for the identification of the bodies have been continued.