Social protection govt’s top priority: Sania Nishtar

Special Assistant to the Prime Minister on Poverty Alleviation Sania Nishtar has said social protection has been placed on top of the government’s agenda.

Talking to World Bank Group President David Malpass in Islamabad, she said despite limited fiscal space, resources have significantly been increased for the social protection.

Sania also informed Malpass about the new payment model of Kifalat Program, which would promote the financial inclusion of women through ‘one woman one bank account’.

The World Bank Group President expressed keen interest in the initiative and appreciated that the government was taking steps to address problems of the poorest section of the society.