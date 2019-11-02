Pakistan believes in peace, wants to solve all issues through dialogue: President

President Dr Arif Alvi said that Pakistan believes in peace and want to solve all issues through dialogue.

Addressing a ceremony of International Student Week in Lahore on Saturday, he said that war is not the solution to any issue; rather, we ought to hammer out the solution of our disputes in an amicable manner.

He said that education plays a pivotal role in the development and prosperity of a country.

The President said that we can attain the goal of advancement by imparting modern and latest education to the youth.

He said that global warming is a major challenge being faced by the world and we should take immediate measures to counter it.