Nawaz Sharif’s platelets drop again, says personal physician

Former prime minister Nawaz Sharif’s platelets dropped again as the doctors tried to reduce the steroids dose, said the former premier’s personal physician Adnan Khan on Saturday.

Dr Adnan, tweeted, saying, “Former PM Nawaz Sharif remains critical. The treating doctors tried to reduce the Steroids dose being given to him but unfortunately resulted in drop in Platelet count again which has come down to 38*10^3/uL yesterday.”

“Severe existent co-morbidities (IHD, ECVD, DM, HTN, CKD3) has added to the seriousness of the nature of critical illness, where a very delicate balance has to be maintained between coagulation & anti-coagulation to sustain fragile unstable health status,” he added.

