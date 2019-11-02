Maulana Fazlur Rehman responds to DG ISPR’s statement

ISLAMABAD: Jamiat Ulema-i-Islam-Fazl (JUI-F) chief Maulana Fazlur Rehman has reacted to the statement issued by the Director-General of ISPR Major General Asif Ghafoor in response to his speech which he had made at Azadi March hours earlier.

“We don’t know on what basis he has issued the statement,” said the JUI chief while speaking to the media after attending a multi-party conference of opposition leaders at his residence late Friday night.

The maulana said the statement should have come from a politician instead of the DG ISPR since he represents the institution of army.

Earlier, speaking to media, the DG ISPR said the JUI-F chief should tell which institutions was he referring to in his speech to Azadi March protesters in Islamabad.

“Maulana Fazl should take up his reservations with the concerned institutions,” said the DG ISPR.