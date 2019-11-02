Kartarpur ceremony: Sidhu seeks permission to visit Pakistan

NEW DELHI: Navjot Singh Sidhu has written a letter to Minister for External Affairs S Jaishankar, seeking permission to travel to Pakistan.

Sidhu was invited by Pakistan government to attend the opening of the Kartarpur Corridor on November 9.

As per the normal procedure, a political visit needs clearance from the government

Ahead of the celebrations of the 550th birth anniversary of Guru Nanak Dev, cricketer-turned-politician Navjot Singh Sidhu has written a letter to the External Affairs Minister S Jaishankar seeking permission to travel to Pakistan.

Sidhu was invited by Pakistan government to attend the opening of the Kartarpur Corridor on November 9.

In his letter to the MEA, Sidhu wrote, “As a humble Sikh, it shall be a great honour to pay obeisance to our great Guru Baba Nanak on this historic occasion and connect to our roots.”

The Centre has stayed firm on providing permission to only those part of India’s official delegation to Gurudwara Darbar Sahib through the Kartarpur Corridor.