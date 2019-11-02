Funeral prayers of Peer Ashiq Hussain Qureshi offered in Lahore

LAHORE: Funeral prayers of Peer Ashiq Hussain Qureshi, cousin of Foreign Minister Shah Mehmood Qureshi were offered here on Saturday.

Punjab Governor Chaudhry Mohammad Sarwar, Chief Minister Sardar Usman Buzdar, Foreign Minister Shah Mehmood Qureshi, Punjab Minister for Finance Makhdoom Hashim Jawan Bakht, former cricketer Inzimamul Haq, government officials, social and political personalities, and people from all walks of life attended the funeral prayers, whereas Khateeb of Badshahi Mosque Maulana Abdul Khabir Azad led the prayer.

Rasm-e-Qul of Peer Ashiq Hussain Qureshi will be held on Sunday (November 03) at 3 pm in National Cricket Academy, Gaddafi Stadium, Lahore.

Foreign Minister Shah Mehmood Qureshi and Punjab Governor Chaudhry Sarwar while paying tribute to Peer Ashiq Hussain Qureshi said that his services for the country would always be remembered.