Demanding resignation from elected PM unconstitutional, says CM Buzdar

Punjab Chief Minister Sardar Usman Buzdar said on Saturday that asking an elected prime minister to tender his resignation is unconstitutional and unlawful.

He further said that Azadi March is illogical and no sane person would support it. All those who were rejected by the people are now gathered to create chaos in the country.

“Their negative schemes will fail,” he said.

Those who are doing politics on non-issues should be ashamed of themselves, the chief minister added.

Whoever was involved in corruption will have to answer and give back the looted money, Buzdar said.

The current government is the most transparent government in the history of Pakistan and its only aim is to serve people and make Pakistan a prosperous place to live, he said.

“All the goals will be achieved under the leadership of PM Imran,” he concluded.