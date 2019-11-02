Court extends judicial remand of Rana Sanaullah for 14 days

An anti-narcotics court extended judicial remand of Pakistan Muslim League Nawaz (PML-N) leader Rana Sanaullah for 14 days in drugs recovery case on Saturday.

The Judge ordered the Anti-Narcotics Force (ANF) to produce the former Punjab law minister in the case hearing on November 16.

The ANF produced Rana Sanaullah in anti-narcotics court for the hearing today.

The investigation agency also presented the mobile phone data of the investigation officer in the court.

“The mobile phone data of Rana Sanaullah will be produced in the next hearing of the case,” ANF officials told the court.

The court in the previous hearing sought a detailed record of the phone calls of PML-N leader on the request of the defence.

Rana Sanaullah asked the court’s permission to meet with the family members and his lawyers.

The judge allowed him to meet family members and lawyers in the courtroom.