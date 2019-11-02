Arrests made after Taliban flags spotted in JUI-F’s Azadi March

A number of Azadi March participants were arrested on Saturday for hoisting Taliban flags during the protest.

“The administration of the Azadi March has also distanced itself from the people who hoisted Taliban flags in the protest,” Islamabad Deputy Commissioner Hamza Shafqaat said.

According to defence analysts, hoisting of Taliban flags in the JUI-F’s Azadi March can put a negative impact on the improving image of Pakistan.

On the other hand, Federal Minister for Science and Technology Fawad Chaudhry has asked Maulana Fazlur Rehman to explain his relations with Baitullah and Hakeemullah Mehsud. He said Pakistan desires for peace in Afghanistan and hoisting Taliban flags in Azadi March are beyond his understanding.