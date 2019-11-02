PPP’s Aitzaz Ahsan says Fazl’s statement asking protesters to arrest PM is ‘treasonous’

Pakistan People’s Party (PPP) senior leader Aitzaz Ahsan said that Jamiat Ulema-e-Islam-Fazl (JUI-F) chief Maulana Fazlur Rehman’s statement inciting people to arrest the prime minister was treasonous.

On Friday, Rehman, who is leading a protest sit-in in Islamabad, called on Prime Minister Imran Khan to resign and threatened that protesters would arrest him if he didn’t tender resignation in two days.

Other major opposition parties such as the PPP and the Pakistan Muslim League-Nawaz (PML-N) have enlisted support in Fazl’s Azadi March as senior leaders of both parties, including Shehbaz Sharif and Bilawal Bhutto, shared the stage with the JUI-F chief.

Former senator Ahsan, however, claimed that the PPP cannot own an event where the religious class is flaunted for political gain and women aren’t allowed to participate.

“Is it not treasonous to say that a lashkar can go and arrest the prime minister irrespective of who he is?” Ahsan asked while speaking in a television talk show on Saturday. “If this happens, then it’ll lead to civil war and anarchy and a third force will have to step in,” he warned.

The PPP stalwart said that his party would never support the irrational move of inciting people to arrest the prime minister.

He also said that opposition’s Rahbar Committee should take up Rehman’s statement that people could arrest the prime minister.

“I’m not speaking in support of the PTI. I’m just giving my opinion,” he added.