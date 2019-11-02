137 people fall sick after eating halwa at majlis

TANDO ALLAHYAR: At least 137 people were admitted to hospital after consuming poisonous food at a women’s majlis on Friday night in Tando Allahyar’s Amanullah Shah Colony.

The victims who included women and children were taken to Civil hospital where doctors revealed that it was a case of food poisoning.

Emergency was declared at the hospital but most patients were released after a few hours.

Seven women and two children are in critical condition and have been referred to Lal Bati Hospital in Hyderabad.

People present at the majlis said, “Biryani was served too, but the halwa stuck in people’s throats and they started to vomit.”

A sample of the dessert was submitted to the police. SSP Rukhsar Ahmed said the matter will be investigated.