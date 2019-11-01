Twitterati condemn leaking of Rabi Pirzada’s personal videos

–Facilitating production and distribution of material that breaches someone’s privacy is a punishable offence under Prevention of Electronic Crimes Act, 2016

Twitterati on Friday condemned leaking of Rabi Pirzada’s personal videos and called out the double standards of people who had been criticising the singer over the videos instead of the person who had leaked them to the public.

On Thursday, compromising videos of the singer leaked on social media and were shared by thousands of users. While some were quick to criticise the singer for making such videos, others pointed out the way she had been bullied by the person who leaked them in the first place.

Girls sending nudes aren't as shocking as the males who bully them and use it against them.#RabiPirzada — AREEJ🔥 (@Areejeyyyy) November 1, 2019

If anyone needs our support, love and affection the most right now, she is #RabiPirzada . We should put hands together against blackmailing and harassment. Its her life she can do anything she wants. Stay the fuck in your own life. — Zeus (@MeeeZeus) November 1, 2019

Yesterday we were mourning for 70 lives and today we the same people asking for photo and video links. As Nation we are headed to down down and down. May Allah bless us all#RabiPirzada — A li (@umIamAli) November 1, 2019

Actually We become Nation Where if Someone Say Something we instead of Proving the point wrong Likes to drag them down,

Where Negativity and Hate gets more Attention and People really want to see it and make these things viral

I JUST CAN'T #RabiPirzada — Syeda Trimzi (@TrimiziiiSyeDaa) November 1, 2019

Some users also pointed out that if they were condemning Pirzada for making such videos, they should also condemn the act of sharing them on social media.

Neither I have seen the video nor I will, the only thing want to mention is that its a shameful act. Kindly dont share it, dont make memes.

"Makafat-e-Amal", we should be aware that we have daughters, mother and sisters.

What you do, the same result you will get!#RabiPirzada — Muhammad Fahim (@Mfahimsays) November 1, 2019

We as a nation have reached the deepest gorges of immorality. Even if you have seen the video what is this behaviour to spread it. Like today is jummah for God heavens sakes. Spreading immorality is an equal sin as to doing it.

#RabiPirzada pic.twitter.com/O2CeU29ye8 — Haider Riaz Ranjha (@HaiderRiazRanj1) November 1, 2019

Everyone has freedom of opinion here whether post+ or negt- you can argue with them, go prove them right or wrong but Oh, we're living in a society where sharing someone's privacy isn't a big deal either it's about someone's daughter or sister. That's disgusting #RabiPirzada — Tal haa (@Chederi_seb) November 1, 2019

Leaking videos, ss, nude pictures.. It has become a trend now to defame somone whether it's fake or real, you don't have any right to bash someone's privacy. Everyone is same, it's just the matter of time who gets exposed first for whatever reason. Show some ethics..#RabiPirzada — Arsim CH 🇵🇰 (@ArsimTariq) November 1, 2019

Meanwhile, Pirzada approached the Federal Investigation Agency’s (FIA) Cyber Crime Wing , seeking action against those involved in the privacy breach.

She said that she had earlier sold her cell phone to a shop and her data must have been stolen from that phone. She added that she had also filed an application against that shop.

Last month, CCTV footages of couples engaging in acts of intimacy in a cinema hall and a hospital’s private room, were leaked on social media ostensibly by employees of both facilities. The scandal raised concerns about citizens’ privacy and brought the inefficiency of state institutions in protecting the rights of people into focus.

Under the Prevention of Electronic Crimes Act, 2016, an offender may be imprisoned for five years for violating a person’s privacy with or without a fine of Rs10 million. The law explicitly states that whoever facilitates the production and distribution of material that breaches someone’s privacy shall be liable to imprisonment for six months with or without fine of Rs50,000.