Twitterati condemn leaking of Rabi Pirzada’s personal videos

by News Desk , (Last Updated 4 hours ago)

–Facilitating production and distribution of material that breaches someone’s privacy is a punishable offence under Prevention of Electronic Crimes Act, 2016

Twitterati on Friday condemned leaking of Rabi Pirzada’s personal videos and called out the double standards of people who had been criticising the singer over the videos instead of the person who had leaked them to the public.

On Thursday, compromising videos of the singer leaked on social media and were shared by thousands of users. While some were quick to criticise the singer for making such videos, others pointed out the way she had been bullied by the person who leaked them in the first place.

Some users also pointed out that if they were condemning Pirzada for making such videos, they should also condemn the act of sharing them on social media.

Meanwhile, Pirzada approached the Federal Investigation Agency’s (FIA) Cyber Crime Wing , seeking action against those involved in the privacy breach.

She said that she had earlier sold her cell phone to a shop and her data must have been stolen from that phone. She added that she had also filed an application against that shop.

Last month, CCTV footages of couples engaging in acts of intimacy in a cinema hall and a hospital’s private room, were leaked on social media ostensibly by employees of both facilities. The scandal raised concerns about citizens’ privacy and brought the inefficiency of state institutions in protecting the rights of people into focus.

Under the Prevention of Electronic Crimes Act, 2016, an offender may be imprisoned for five years for violating a person’s privacy with or without a fine of Rs10 million. The law explicitly states that whoever facilitates the production and distribution of material that breaches someone’s privacy shall be liable to imprisonment for six months with or without fine of Rs50,000.



