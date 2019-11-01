SHC orders transport dept to fix fare rates

KARACHI: The Sindh High Court (SHC) on Friday ordered the Sindh Transport Department to immediately fix transport fare as per law.

A two-member bench, headed by Justice Muhammad Ali Mazhar, heard a petition against unjustified fare rates of public transport and ordered Sindh Transport Department to fix them as per law.

The bench remarked contempt of court plea should be filed if the Transport Department does no fix transport fares.

Justice Mazhar observed that who has given such permission to transport mafia. He asked does the transport department has any mechanism of transport fares.

However, Deputy Inspector General (DIG) Traffic Police submitted his reply but the bench expressed anger at his reply for not making the signature.

Justice lashed out at DIG Traffic and asked are you not aware that signature is necessary for a written reply. The bench directed government prosecutor to write a letter to IGP Sindh that how reports are being submitted.

The transport department informed the court that a committee has been formed to fix the transport fares and the decision would be made soon in this regard.

A petition was moved by a citizen who stated before the bench that transport mafia has become uncontrolled in the city.

He stated that after 2015, a notification regarding transport fare was not issued but transport mafia was increasing the fares on their own.