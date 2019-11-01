SHC orders federal govt to legislate for transgender persons’ employment

KARACHI: The Sindh High Court (SHC) on Friday asked the Federal Ministry for Human Rights to make rules for the provision of jobs to the transgender community.

A two-member bench of the SHC, headed by Justice Muhammad Ali Mazhar, heard a petition against no implement on the law pertaining to the rights of the transgender community.

The Federal Ministry through its counsel submitted a reply to the bench and informed it that the process of rules formulation has been started.

The ministry informed that a committee had been formed to draft rules for transgender. At which, the bench remarked law was formed in 2018 but rules are not made yet.

Justice Mazhar remarked: “Transgender would be prevented from begging but what about their jobs.”

Justice also remarked that how transgender would be given jobs, rules must be formed.

Tariq Mansoor, the counsel of the petitioner, submitted with the bench that a law was adopted in 2018 for transgender but rules could still not be made to implement that law.

He said a law had been adopted but transgender was still begging.