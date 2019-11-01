Seven journalists killed in past year: Freedom Network

At least seven journalists have been killed with impunity over past one year, said the Freedom Network in a report released on the International Day for the Elimination of Crimes against Journalists, celebrated on Nov 2 every year.

According the reports, a total of 33 journalists were killed in six years, which was a matter of grave concern.

According to Pakistan Impunity Score Card, between 2013 and 2019, 33 journalists were killed, out of which 32 filed an FIR, in which police could submit charge sheets in only 20 cases or 60% of cases.

According to the report, out of 33 cases, the courts declared only 20 cases as subjects for trial, out of which only 6 cases, i.e. 18%, completed the prosecution and trial.

In only one of the six cases where the trial was completed, the killer was convicted, but he also managed to escape the conviction after filing an appeal, after which the victim’s journalist family withdrew from pursuing justice due to lack of resources.

According to the Freedom Network, Pakistan counts as one of the country’s most prone to journalist killings.