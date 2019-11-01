CM Buzdar reviews law and order situation

LAHORE: Punjab Chief Minister Usman Buzdar on Friday presided over a high-level meeting to review the law and order situation in the province.

The chief minister was briefed over the measures taken by authorities to curb criminal activity.

CM Buzdar called for indiscriminate action against law-breaking elements across the province.

Earlier on October 19, Punjab Chief Minister Usman Buzdar chaired a meeting which was also attended by Interior Minister Brigadier (r) Ijaz Shah wherein provincial and federal authorities agreed over the establishment of integrated coordination ahead of Jamiat Ulema-e-Islam Fazl (JUI-F)’s Azadi March.

During the meeting, CM Buzdar said that the government will take every step to protect its citizens and swift action would be taken against the elements violating the law.

He issued directives to concerned authorities to ensure implementation of the law and ordered to continue operation against criminals across Punjab.