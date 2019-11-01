President Alvi stresses good nutrition culture for happiness, health

LAHORE: President Dr Arif Alvi on Friday stressed the need for developing good nutrition and dietetics culture for better health and happiness of the masses.

Addressing the inaugural session of the 1st Pakistan Nutrition and Dietetic Society (PNDS) International Conference on Non-Communicable Diseases (NCDs) here, he said malnutrition was not the issue of only poor class, as it was equally affecting the other segments of the society.

The human beings should lead their lives following the formula of health and happiness, he added.

Dr Alvi said the government was working on the dietetics culture, but it solely could not change it as it was a long term struggle which could only be made with the help of people.

He said a lot of national money was spent in making doctors so women should not sit at homes after getting medical education and should serve the nation. They should help raise a good family and a generation, he added.

The president said one of the factors of malnutrition was having a focus on curative sciences instead of preventive measures. Doctors should spend some time outsides their hospitals and clinics educating the people on disease preventive measures, he added.

He stressed that the institutions concerned should also focus on the preventive sciences as spending one rupee on it could save Rs 100 on the cure.

Dr Alvi advised the policymakers to devise policies to overcome malnutrition, with educating children in schools and colleges.

He said a country had a focus on the right direction for framing policies then such issues did not arise. Most of the countries were focusing to occupy other nations like India, which had occupied Kashmir instead of eliminating poverty and health issues. “Such issues distract the focus of others as well,” he added.

The president said Prime Minister Imran Khan in his early speeches had urged India to make joint efforts for resolving the issues of health and poverty in the region but the neighbouring country distracted Pakistan’s focus.

He said tobacco and especially chewing tobacco played a prominent role in spreading NCDs. Betel Nut (Chalia) was banned in Pakistan but one could find it easily in the markets. “Only imposing a ban is not the solution of the evils, rather an awareness is also needed,” he added.

Dr Arif Alvi said the government was increasing the tax on tobacco and carbonated sugary drinks to discourage them.

He said nations developed when all sectors developed collectively and equally.

He said air pollution was also an issue and use of dirty fuel in vehicles should be discouraged. The government wanted to introduce electric vehicles in the country but it could affect the business of carmakers, so hybrid ones should be promoted.