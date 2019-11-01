PPP calls for restoration of parliament’s supremacy

ISLAMABAD: The Pakistan Peoples Party (PPP) on Friday termed the rule by ordinance undemocratic and called upon the chairman of the Senate and the speaker of the national assembly to reassert the parliament’s legislative role. PPP leaders said that that all laws promulgated by the president were unconstitutional since they did not have the approval of parliament.

They said that parliament has virtually shut down as eight ordinances had been passed by the presidency overnight while over 20 ordinances have been promulgated by the prime minister’s selected coterie of supporters.

Apart from bypassing parliament, the government has violated the spirit of the constitution as well. According to Article 89(1) of the Constitution, an ordinance can only be promulgated if both houses are not in session and if the president considers the matter urgent and necessary. The last eight ordinances concerned court dresses, changes in civil procedure code, changes in family law, none of which were urgent matters. In addition, the NAB ordinance also violates the principals of democracy. It’s an absolute shame that National Assembly sessions are canceled so that the ordinance is brought thereby making a mockery of the legislative body, they said.

The PPP alleged that since assuming office the PTI government has turned its back on parliament and has resorted to passing ordinances to fulfill their agenda.

They said that the PPP empowered the parliament in its five-year rule but the PTIs selected government has converted the system into a semi-presidential one. “We reject these underhanded methods and warn the government that marches and movements against this selected system undermining the parliament will only increase with the passage of time if democratic institutions are suppressed,” they said.