Musharraf declared absconder in Benazir murder case

An anti-terrorism court in Rawalpindi on Friday declared former military dictator Pervez Musharraf an absconder in Benazir Bhutto murder case and ordered authorities concerned to seize his properties and bank accounts.

The ATC also released permanent warrants for the former president over his continuous failure to appear before the bench in the case.

On Aug 27, the ATC had summoned 12 branch managers of different banks along with details of Musharraf’s bank accounts.

On February 15 this year, the FIA had submitted details of Musharraf’s properties in Pakistan.

In August 2017, the ATC convicted former additional inspector general Saud Aziz and senior superintendent of police Khurram Shehzad in the Benazir murder case and awarded both of them 17 years imprisonment.

It had acquitted five suspects belonging to the banned Tehreek-e-Taliban Pakistan — Rafaqat Hussain, Hasnain Gul, Aitzaz Shah, Sher Zaman, and Rashid Ahmed.

Musharraf is also absconding in the high treason case and the murder case of Lal Masjid cleric Abdul Rashid Ghazi and his properties have been confiscated in these cases as well.