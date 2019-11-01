Mob pelts stones at PTI leader’s vehicle in Umerkot

UMERKOT: A mob on Friday pelted stones on the vehicle of Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) Sindh lawmaker Halem Adil Sheikh.

The incident occurred while the PTI leader was on his way back from Umerkot where he had gone to offer condolences with families of the victims of Thursday’s train incident.

Initially, a group of people surrounded Sheikh’s vehicle and began chanting anti-government slogans. Later they started pelting stones at his car, smashing its front and side windows.

Haleem Sheikh, however, remained unharmed in the attack.

On Thursday, at least 74 passengers were killed and over 40 were injured when three carriages of a Tezgam Express caught fire due to explosion in gas canisters purportedly used by passengers to cook food near Talwari station in Laiquatpur area of Rahim Yar Khan.

Rescue 1122 teams extinguished the fire and carried out a cooling and search operation under the supervision of Railways Minister Sheikh Rasheed Ahmed. Army troops, including doctors and paramedics, were also dispatched to assist rescue teams in the operation.