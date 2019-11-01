Kartarpur Corridor will reduce Pak-India tensions, says governor

LAHORE: Punjab Governor Chaudhry Mohammad Sarwar on Friday said that he hoped that the Kartarpur Corridor project will help in reducing tensions between Pakistan and India.

He said this while speaking to the media after visiting the Gurdwara Janam Asthan to review arrangements of Guru Nanak’s 550th birthday celebrations in Nankana Sahib on Friday.

After greeting Sikh pilgrims from India who reached Pakistan along with a gold-made Palki at Nankana Sahib, he said that Pakistan had always opened doors to Sikh pilgrims whether in times of war or peace, adding that both federal and the provincial governments were engaged in efforts to ensure the birthday celebrations of Guru Nanak are peaceful.

The governor said that Prime Minister Imran Khan would inaugurate Kartarpur Corridor on November 9, adding that any politician from India, including Manmohan Singh, wanted to visit Pakistan for the inauguration ceremony of the Kartarpur Corridor would be welcomed. A luncheon would be arranged at Governor House for Sikh pilgrims, he maintained.

He said that India tried to hatch conspiracies to disrupt the Kartarpur Corridor but the government of Pakistan was committed to open the corridor under any circumstances, adding that this corridor would also help in reducing tensions between both countries.

Sarwar said that Kartarpur Corridor was a historic initiative of the premier and Chief of Army Staff (COAS) General Qamar Javed Bajwa, whereas the international community had also lauded Pakistan’s decision to open Kartarpur Corridor.

He said that all arrangements, including security, were being finalised to facilitate and protect Sikh pilgrims as about 100,000 Sikh devotees from across the world including 10,000 from India would be welcomed by Pakistan ahead of the 550th birthday celebrations.

The governor said that CCTV cameras have been installed at Gurudwara Janum Asthan and other locations, while special arrangements have been made at local government buildings and gurdwaras for the accommodation of the pilgrims.

He said that both the federal and provincial governments were working in tandem with Evacuee Trust Property Board (ETPB) officials to provide 100 per cent healthcare facilities to the pilgrims, adding that in this regard, two mobile hospitals would also extend healthcare services round the clock.

On the occasion, the Sikh pilgrims appreciated the efforts of the government for taking effective arrangements in Nankana Sahib. MPA Mahindarpal Singh, Secretary Evacuee Trust Property Board Tariq Wazir, Pakistan Sikh Gurudwara Parbhand Committee president Sardar Satunat Singh, Harvinderpal Singh Sarna, DC Nankana Sahab, and others were also present.