India denies passage of Sikh religious procession into Pakistan

LAHORE: Indian authorities at the Attari border crossing tried to stop the passage of golden ‘Palki’ Sahib to Pakistan after it denied permission to the bus carrying the palanquin to cross over to Pakistan.

The Nagar Kirtan (religious procession reciting holy hymns) was returning to Nankana Sahib, Pakistan, along with a gold plated ‘Palki’ Sahib to be installed at the Gurdwara Darbar Sahib, Kartarpur, in connection with the 550th birth anniversary celebrations of Baba Guru Nanak Dev.

The ‘Palki’ Sahib, a gift from Shiromani Akali Dal Delhi, was being transported to Pakistan on a specially designed bus to house the ‘Palki’ Sahib and the Guru Granth Sahib.

Pawan Singh Arora, PRO to the Punjab governor, told APP that Indian authorities refused to allow the bus cross over to Pakistan on its way to Nankana Sahib and Kartarpur.

Upon refusal by Indian authorities, Sikh Yatrees carried the golden ‘Palki’ Sahib on their shoulders along with the Guru Granth Sahib and entered Pakistan via Wagha border crossing.

Governor Chaudhry Muhammad Sarwar, alongside officials of the Evacuee Trust Property Board, Rangers, and Pakistani Sikh leadership welcomed the ‘Nagar Kirtan’ and ‘Palki’ Sahib and the Sikh Yatrees on the Pakistani side of the border.

Pawan Singh Arora said the Sikh leadership and Yatrees condemned the Indian decision to deny permission to the holy bus to enter Pakistan, adding that the interior of the bus had been decorated as a Gurdwara.